Berenberg Bank Reaffirms Hold Rating for Eurocommercial Properties (OTCMKTS:EUCMF)

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Eurocommercial Properties (OTCMKTS:EUCMF) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Eurocommercial Properties from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th.

Shares of EUCMF stock opened at $12.00 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.96. Eurocommercial Properties has a 1-year low of $10.75 and a 1-year high of $12.77.

Eurocommercial Properties Company Profile

At the outset Eurocommercial invested in a variety of countries, including France where the Company made its first investment in 1992 with the acquisition of Les Atlantes shopping centre in Tours. In 1994 Eurocommercial purchased Curno in Bergamo, marking its first acquisition in Italy. Eurocommercial moved into the Swedish market in 2001.

