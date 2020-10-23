BERKELEY GRP HO/ADR (OTCMKTS:BKGFY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BERKELEY GRP HO/ADR (OTCMKTS:BKGFY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $61.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “The Berkeley Group Holdings plc engages in residential-led property development focusing on urban regeneration and mixed-use developments in the United Kingdom. It operates under the following brands: Berkeley, St. James, St. George and St. Edward. The Berkeley Group Holdings plc is headquartered in Cobham, the United Kingdom. “

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating on shares of BERKELEY GRP HO/ADR in a report on Monday, September 28th. Bank of America upgraded shares of BERKELEY GRP HO/ADR from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of BERKELEY GRP HO/ADR in a report on Friday, September 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. BERKELEY GRP HO/ADR presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $61.00.

Shares of BKGFY opened at $55.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 0.89. BERKELEY GRP HO/ADR has a one year low of $38.11 and a one year high of $77.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a PE ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 1.07.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 27th were issued a dividend of $1.354 per share. This is a positive change from BERKELEY GRP HO/ADR’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 26th. BERKELEY GRP HO/ADR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.50%.

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, St William, Berkeley First, Berkeley Commercial, Berkeley Partnership, and Berkeley Modular brands.

