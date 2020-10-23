BidaskClub Lowers Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) to Sell

BidaskClub lowered shares of Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Roth Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $12.00 price objective (up from $10.00) on shares of Akoustis Technologies in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Akoustis Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.80.

Shares of Akoustis Technologies stock opened at $7.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $299.56 million, a P/E ratio of -7.25 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 7.54, a quick ratio of 7.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Akoustis Technologies has a 12 month low of $3.76 and a 12 month high of $9.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.94.

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 24th. The technology company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.02). Akoustis Technologies had a negative net margin of 2,018.99% and a negative return on equity of 81.49%. The firm had revenue of $0.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.43 million. Analysts forecast that Akoustis Technologies will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey B. Shealy sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.39, for a total value of $419,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Steven Denbaars sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.53, for a total transaction of $59,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 248,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,123,662.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 99,160 shares of company stock valued at $820,655 over the last quarter. 13.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 247.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,465 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 2,469 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Akoustis Technologies during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Akoustis Technologies by 111.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,921 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of Akoustis Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new position in shares of Akoustis Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.77% of the company’s stock.

Akoustis Technologies Company Profile

Akoustis Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Akoustis, Inc, develops, designs, manufactures, and sells radio frequency (RF) filter products for the mobile wireless device industries in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Foundry Fabrication Services and RF Filters. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment provides engineering review services; and smart systems technology and commercialization center foundry, as well as manufacturing and microelectromechanical systems foundry services.

