BidaskClub Lowers Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) to Hold

BidaskClub lowered shares of Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ILMN. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Illumina from $360.00 to $315.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Illumina in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. They set an overweight rating and a $355.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler cut Illumina from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $356.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Wolfe Research cut Illumina from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut Illumina from an in-line rating to an underperform rating and set a $310.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $327.65.

Shares of Illumina stock opened at $325.92 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $322.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $341.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.64, a PEG ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 0.90. Illumina has a twelve month low of $196.78 and a twelve month high of $404.20.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The life sciences company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $633.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $682.07 million. Illumina had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 20.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Illumina will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Illumina news, CEO Francis A. Desouza sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.85, for a total transaction of $1,169,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,256,258.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jay T. Flatley sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.72, for a total value of $1,286,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,923 shares of company stock valued at $11,075,850. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ILMN. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Illumina by 6,236.4% during the 2nd quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,336,418 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $767,343,000 after acquiring an additional 2,299,545 shares in the last quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Illumina by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 603,896 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $223,653,000 after acquiring an additional 146,320 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illumina during the 3rd quarter worth $43,773,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Illumina by 134.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 236,580 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $88,149,000 after acquiring an additional 135,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Illumina by 121.2% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 207,000 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $76,662,000 after acquiring an additional 113,440 shares in the last quarter. 92.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture and other emerging segments.

