BidaskClub Lowers NCI Building Systems (NASDAQ:CNR) to Hold

BidaskClub downgraded shares of NCI Building Systems (NASDAQ:CNR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:CNR opened at $8.69 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.35. NCI Building Systems has a 12-month low of $2.54 and a 12-month high of $10.20.

NCI Building Systems (NASDAQ:CNR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter.

NCI Building Systems Company Profile

NCI Building Systems, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, manufacturing and marketing external building products for the commercial, residential, and repair & remodel construction industries. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Siding, and Windows. The Commercial segment manufactures and distributes lines of metal products for the nonresidential construction markets.

