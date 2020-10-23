BidaskClub Lowers Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) to Hold

BidaskClub lowered shares of Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $75.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $83.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Zillow Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Standpoint Research downgraded shares of Zillow Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $116.75.

Shares of NASDAQ Z opened at $96.78 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.73, a current ratio of 10.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Zillow Group has a 52 week low of $20.04 and a 52 week high of $112.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $96.62 and its 200 day moving average is $68.49. The company has a market cap of $21.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.38 and a beta of 1.14.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 9.76% and a negative net margin of 11.54%. The firm had revenue of $768.35 million during the quarter.

In other news, CTO David A. Beitel sold 9,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.03, for a total transaction of $979,324.50. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 63,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,846,602.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Lloyd D. Frink sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.92, for a total transaction of $395,520.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 3,015,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,804,568.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,815,357 shares of company stock worth $147,404,248. Company insiders own 19.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in Z. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Zillow Group by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,122,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $640,767,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133,096 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Zillow Group by 283.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 931,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,661,000 after purchasing an additional 688,593 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Zillow Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,674,000. Turiya Advisors Asia Ltd boosted its stake in Zillow Group by 91.0% in the 2nd quarter. Turiya Advisors Asia Ltd now owns 1,051,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,601,000 after purchasing an additional 501,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY boosted its stake in Zillow Group by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,962,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $113,038,000 after purchasing an additional 478,733 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile and the web in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's platform offers buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate. It also provides a suite of marketing software and technology solutions; and advertising services.

