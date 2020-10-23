BidaskClub Upgrades Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) to Hold

Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

AFYA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Afya from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Afya from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Afya from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Afya in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Afya in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.40.

AFYA stock opened at $25.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.07 and a beta of 1.31. Afya has a 52 week low of $13.98 and a 52 week high of $34.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 2.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.84 and its 200 day moving average is $23.18.

Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 28th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $51.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.78 million. Afya had a net margin of 26.38% and a return on equity of 13.09%. As a group, analysts forecast that Afya will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Afya during the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. HAP Trading LLC purchased a new position in Afya during the 2nd quarter valued at about $255,000. GAM Holding AG purchased a new position in Afya during the 2nd quarter valued at about $274,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Afya by 98.6% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 19,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 9,532 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Afya during the 1st quarter valued at about $462,000. 31.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Afya

Afya Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a medical education group in Brazil. The company provides educational products and services, including medical schools, medical residency preparatory courses, graduate courses, and other programs to lifelong medical learners enrolled across its distribution network, as well as to third-party medical schools.

