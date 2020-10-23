BidaskClub Upgrades Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) to “Buy”

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on TEAM. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Atlassian from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Atlassian from $194.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Atlassian in a report on Thursday, July 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Atlassian from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Atlassian in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $212.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.63.

Shares of TEAM stock opened at $203.08 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $183.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $175.16. Atlassian has a twelve month low of $107.00 and a twelve month high of $216.29. The company has a market capitalization of $26.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -141.03, a PEG ratio of 70.19 and a beta of 0.98.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.32. The business had revenue of $430.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $408.86 million. Atlassian had a positive return on equity of 2.15% and a negative net margin of 21.72%. Sell-side analysts predict that Atlassian will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Atlassian during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Atlassian during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in Atlassian by 49.1% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 349 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in Atlassian by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 367 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in shares of Atlassian in the 2nd quarter worth about $107,000. 90.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a Web-based project management application for capturing and adding structure to fluid, fast-forming work for teams.

