BidaskClub Upgrades Freedom (NASDAQ:FRHC) to Strong-Buy

Freedom (NASDAQ:FRHC) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Freedom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th.

Shares of Freedom stock opened at $28.60 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Freedom has a twelve month low of $11.25 and a twelve month high of $28.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 43.33 and a beta of 0.20.

Freedom (NASDAQ:FRHC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter. Freedom had a net margin of 27.15% and a return on equity of 28.52%. The business had revenue of $56.42 million for the quarter.

About Freedom

Freedom Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides retail securities brokerage, research, investment counseling, securities trading, market making, corporate investment banking, and underwriting services. The company offers investment brokerage services for exchange-traded and over-the-counter corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange traded options and futures contracts, government bonds, and mutual funds; Margin Lending services collateralized by securities and cash in the customer's account; various investment education and training courses; and investment research services.

