BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Shares Purchased by Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 15.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 87,292 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,381 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $6,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 18.4% during the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 5,537 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 27.6% during the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 7,620 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 1,648 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 8.5% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 14,440 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC boosted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 6.7% during the third quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the third quarter worth $3,444,000. 98.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director David E. I. Pyott purchased 12,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $78.26 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,728.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,840 shares in the company, valued at $2,335,278.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael G. Grey sold 2,500 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.35, for a total transaction of $300,875.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 45,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,456,669. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BMRN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $94.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $116.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. BioMarin Pharmaceutical presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.12.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock opened at $79.23 on Friday. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.10 and a 12-month high of $131.95. The stock has a market cap of $14.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.95, a PEG ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $76.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.17. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 4.37%. The firm had revenue of $429.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.02 million. As a group, analysts forecast that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

