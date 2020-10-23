BioSpecifics Technologies (NASDAQ:BSTC) Downgraded by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright lowered shares of BioSpecifics Technologies (NASDAQ:BSTC) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, AR Network reports. They currently have $88.50 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $100.00.

BSTC has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet lowered shares of BioSpecifics Technologies from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. BidaskClub raised shares of BioSpecifics Technologies from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BioSpecifics Technologies from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $80.25.

Get BioSpecifics Technologies alerts:

NASDAQ BSTC opened at $88.12 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.15. BioSpecifics Technologies has a 12-month low of $42.00 and a 12-month high of $89.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $647.24 million, a P/E ratio of 35.53 and a beta of 0.72.

BioSpecifics Technologies (NASDAQ:BSTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.16. BioSpecifics Technologies had a net margin of 52.45% and a return on equity of 16.06%. The business had revenue of $3.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 million. On average, analysts forecast that BioSpecifics Technologies will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in BioSpecifics Technologies in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioSpecifics Technologies in the second quarter worth about $54,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of BioSpecifics Technologies in the second quarter worth about $58,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of BioSpecifics Technologies by 13.6% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,354 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of BioSpecifics Technologies by 131.4% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,627 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the period. 65.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BioSpecifics Technologies Company Profile

BioSpecifics Technologies Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, develops an injectable collagenase clostridium histolyticum for various indications in the United States and internationally. The company offers injectable collagenase for the treatment of Dupuytren's contracture and Peyronie's disease under the XIAFLEX and Xiapex brands.

Featured Story: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for BioSpecifics Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioSpecifics Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.