Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Black Stone Minerals, L.P. is the owner of oil and natural gas mineral primarily in the United States. Black Stone Minerals, L.P. is based in Houston, United States. “

Get Black Stone Minerals alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut Black Stone Minerals from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Raymond James increased their price objective on Black Stone Minerals from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.13.

BSM opened at $6.40 on Tuesday. Black Stone Minerals has a 52 week low of $4.04 and a 52 week high of $13.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 14.61, a current ratio of 14.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $38.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.96 million. Black Stone Minerals had a net margin of 36.26% and a return on equity of 22.91%. Sell-side analysts expect that Black Stone Minerals will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 26.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,175,599 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $14,862,000 after purchasing an additional 671,509 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 40.3% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 756,627 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,918,000 after purchasing an additional 217,422 shares during the last quarter. Gruss & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 23.5% during the second quarter. Gruss & Co. LLC now owns 539,341 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,506,000 after purchasing an additional 102,641 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 116.6% during the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 464,404 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,019,000 after purchasing an additional 249,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 131.0% during the second quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 456,087 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,965,000 after purchasing an additional 258,628 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.47% of the company’s stock.

About Black Stone Minerals

Black Stone Minerals, L.P. owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests in the United States. The company owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.9 million acres, and overriding royalty interests in 2.1 million acres located in 41 states and 64 onshore basins in the continental United States.

Further Reading: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Black Stone Minerals (BSM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Black Stone Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Stone Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.