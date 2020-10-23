Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) Price Target Raised to $69.00

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $65.00 to $69.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, AR Network reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Blackstone Group from a c rating to a b rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Blackstone Group in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Blackstone Group from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Blackstone Group from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Blackstone Group from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Blackstone Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $61.35.

BX stock opened at $54.77 on Tuesday. Blackstone Group has a 12-month low of $33.00 and a 12-month high of $64.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $36.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.25 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.40.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 69.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Blackstone Group will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Lifesciences Iii L.P. Clarus purchased 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $4,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.07, for a total transaction of $2,162,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 211,880 shares in the company, valued at $11,456,351.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in Blackstone Group by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 107,514 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,092,000 after purchasing an additional 4,269 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Blackstone Group by 246.2% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 22,992 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 16,351 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Blackstone Group in the 1st quarter worth $56,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Blackstone Group by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,187,527 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $327,536,000 after purchasing an additional 447,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Blackstone Group in the 1st quarter worth $152,000. Institutional investors own 59.47% of the company’s stock.

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services. The real estate segment specializes in opportunistic, core+ investments as well as debt investment opportunities collateralized by commercial real estate, and stabilized income-oriented commercial real estate across North America, Europe and Asia.

