Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOR) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOR) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.50.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BCOR shares. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Blucora from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 25th. ValuEngine cut shares of Blucora from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Blucora from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Blucora from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Barrington Research lowered their price objective on shares of Blucora from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th.

Get Blucora alerts:

Shares of BCOR stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.94. 280,969 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 416,215. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $525.54 million, a P/E ratio of -1.69, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.25. Blucora has a 52 week low of $8.37 and a 52 week high of $26.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.64.

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The information services provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $161.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.55 million. Blucora had a negative net margin of 43.01% and a positive return on equity of 4.84%. Blucora’s quarterly revenue was down 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Blucora will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

In other Blucora news, CEO Christopher William Walters purchased 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.44 per share, for a total transaction of $91,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 160,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,833,317.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Ernst acquired 7,000 shares of Blucora stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.68 per share, for a total transaction of $74,760.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 31,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $334,401.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 18,025 shares of company stock valued at $200,469. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Blucora by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,572,890 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $18,953,000 after purchasing an additional 126,383 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Blucora by 83.3% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,112,702 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,707,000 after acquiring an additional 505,643 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Blucora by 8.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 734,825 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,854,000 after acquiring an additional 59,591 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Blucora by 7.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 693,148 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,916,000 after acquiring an additional 45,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in Blucora by 47.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 670,352 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $22,376,000 after acquiring an additional 215,375 shares in the last quarter. 92.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Blucora

Blucora, Inc provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small business owners, tax professionals, financial advisors, and certified public accounting firms in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Tax Preparation. The Wealth Management segment offers an integrated platform of brokerage, investment advisory, and insurance services to financial advisors.

Read More: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Receive News & Ratings for Blucora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blucora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.