bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Mizuho

Mizuho started coverage on shares of bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) in a research report released on Monday, AR Network reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $123.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on BLUE. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of bluebird bio from $89.00 to $81.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a buy rating on shares of bluebird bio in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of bluebird bio from $73.00 to $68.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of bluebird bio from $112.00 to $108.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of bluebird bio from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. bluebird bio has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $102.47.

Get bluebird bio alerts:

NASDAQ BLUE opened at $55.51 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of -4.72 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.79. bluebird bio has a 52-week low of $38.95 and a 52-week high of $99.36.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.58) by $2.22. The firm had revenue of $198.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.74 million. bluebird bio had a negative net margin of 272.66% and a negative return on equity of 47.02%. On average, research analysts predict that bluebird bio will post -10.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Nick Leschly sold 431 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.60, for a total value of $25,256.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 99,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,803,099.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 1,205 shares of company stock worth $67,695 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of bluebird bio by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 55,368 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,545,000 after acquiring an additional 2,292 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of bluebird bio by 38.1% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 74,640 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,430,000 after purchasing an additional 20,600 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of bluebird bio by 3.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 659,728 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,321,000 after purchasing an additional 22,405 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of bluebird bio by 19.0% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 225,846 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,380,000 after purchasing an additional 36,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of bluebird bio by 396.1% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 41,977 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,930,000 after purchasing an additional 33,515 shares during the last quarter. 96.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

bluebird bio Company Profile

bluebird bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its product candidates in severe genetic diseases include LentiGlobin, which is in various clinical studies for the treatment of transfusion-dependent Ã-thalassemia and severe sickle cell disease; and Lenti-D that is in Phase II/III clinical trials for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy, a rare hereditary neurological disorder.

Featured Article: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Receive News & Ratings for bluebird bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for bluebird bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.