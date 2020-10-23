BMO Capital Markets Trims International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) Target Price to $138.00

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) had its target price trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from $140.00 to $138.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the technology company’s stock.

IBM has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on International Business Machines from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. ValuEngine raised International Business Machines from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on International Business Machines from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $139.06.

IBM opened at $115.76 on Tuesday. International Business Machines has a 1-year low of $90.56 and a 1-year high of $158.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $122.71 and a 200-day moving average of $122.56.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.58. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 51.06% and a net margin of 10.44%. The company had revenue of $17.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.68 earnings per share. International Business Machines’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that International Business Machines will post 11.06 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Diane J. Gherson sold 1,215 shares of International Business Machines stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $154,305.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,597 shares in the company, valued at $3,885,819. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Diane J. Gherson sold 1,176 shares of International Business Machines stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.73, for a total value of $149,034.48. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,025,831.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in International Business Machines by 190.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 870 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Finally, Actinver Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.11% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Corporation operates as an integrated solutions and services company worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, and Internet of Things (IoT), weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

