BofA Securities Begins Coverage on Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER)

BofA Securities began coverage on shares of Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Briefing.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $21.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

OMER has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Omeros from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Wedbush cut their price target on Omeros from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Maxim Group cut their price target on Omeros from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 14th. BidaskClub raised Omeros from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Omeros from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.17.

Get Omeros alerts:

Shares of OMER opened at $11.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $602.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.39 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.57. Omeros has a 52 week low of $8.50 and a 52 week high of $25.46.

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $13.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.12 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Omeros will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omeros in the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Omeros by 90.6% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,085 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,843 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Omeros in the 2nd quarter valued at about $156,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Omeros in the 2nd quarter valued at about $172,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Omeros by 182.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 10,119 shares during the period. 58.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Omeros Company Profile

Omeros Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting inflammation, complement-mediated diseases, disorders of the central nervous system (CNS), and immune-related diseases. It provides OMIDRIA for use in cataract surgery or intraocular lens replacement in the United States.

Further Reading: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Receive News & Ratings for Omeros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omeros and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.