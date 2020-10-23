BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) in a report released on Monday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a $47.00 target price on the auto parts company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on BWA. KeyCorp lowered their target price on BorgWarner from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 9th. Citigroup raised their price objective on BorgWarner from $30.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Barclays raised their price objective on BorgWarner from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BorgWarner from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of BorgWarner from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $44.53.

BWA stock opened at $40.19 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.80 and its 200-day moving average is $35.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.73. BorgWarner has a twelve month low of $17.00 and a twelve month high of $46.60.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The auto parts company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.33. BorgWarner had a net margin of 5.08% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 44.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that BorgWarner will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other BorgWarner news, EVP Tonit M. Calaway sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.94, for a total value of $122,820.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,244,330.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Craig Aaron sold 4,572 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.65, for a total transaction of $194,995.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,971 shares in the company, valued at $467,913.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 77,572 shares of company stock worth $3,003,716. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in BorgWarner in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 76.4% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 884 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 489.9% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 991 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000.

BorgWarner

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company's Engine segment offers turbocharger and turbocharger actuators; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing, crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

