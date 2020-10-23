Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) vs. National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) Financial Review

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) and Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

68.5% of National Health Investors shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.9% of Boston Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.7% of National Health Investors shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Boston Properties shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares National Health Investors and Boston Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets National Health Investors 57.44% 12.74% 6.14% Boston Properties 35.18% 12.72% 4.68%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for National Health Investors and Boston Properties, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score National Health Investors 1 6 1 0 2.00 Boston Properties 0 7 8 0 2.53

National Health Investors presently has a consensus target price of $66.29, suggesting a potential upside of 16.62%. Boston Properties has a consensus target price of $110.47, suggesting a potential upside of 43.05%. Given Boston Properties’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Boston Properties is more favorable than National Health Investors.

Volatility & Risk

National Health Investors has a beta of 0.75, meaning that its share price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Boston Properties has a beta of 1, meaning that its share price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.

Dividends

National Health Investors pays an annual dividend of $4.41 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.8%. Boston Properties pays an annual dividend of $3.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.1%. National Health Investors pays out 80.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Boston Properties pays out 55.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. National Health Investors has increased its dividend for 10 consecutive years and Boston Properties has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. National Health Investors is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares National Health Investors and Boston Properties’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio National Health Investors $318.08 million 7.98 $160.46 million $5.50 10.33 Boston Properties $2.96 billion 4.06 $521.53 million $7.01 11.02

Boston Properties has higher revenue and earnings than National Health Investors. National Health Investors is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Boston Properties, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Boston Properties beats National Health Investors on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About National Health Investors

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

About Boston Properties

Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP) is one of the largest publicly-held developers and owners of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space. The Company's portfolio totals 52.7 million square feet and 200 properties, including fourteen properties under construction.

