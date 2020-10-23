BR Malls Participacoes (OTCMKTS:BRMSY) Trading 10.7% Higher

BR Malls Participacoes SA (OTCMKTS:BRMSY)’s share price traded up 10.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $3.32 and last traded at $3.32. 3,800 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 29% from the average session volume of 5,338 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.00.

The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.30 and a 200-day moving average of $3.71.

BR Malls Participacoes Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BRMSY)

BR Malls Participações SA operates as a shopping mall company in Brazil. It also manages parking lot operation. As of March 16, 2018, it owned a portfolio of 39 malls comprising 1,445.5 thousand square meters of gross leasable area and 877.1 thousand square meters of gross leasable area. The company was founded in 1949 and is headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

Read More: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for BR Malls Participacoes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BR Malls Participacoes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.