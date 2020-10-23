Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) PT Lowered to $5.00 at Robert W. Baird

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) had its price target lowered by Robert W. Baird from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

BHR has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine raised Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $6.00 price objective (up from $5.00) on shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Braemar Hotels & Resorts presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.38.

BHR opened at $2.43 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $81.47 million, a P/E ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 2.57. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a 52-week low of $1.14 and a 52-week high of $10.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.50 and its 200-day moving average is $2.72.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($1.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.88). The business had revenue of $12.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.47 million. Braemar Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 13.71% and a negative return on equity of 14.83%. On average, research analysts predict that Braemar Hotels & Resorts will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 40.6% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 4,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advisory Corp UT ADV bought a new position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter worth about $41,000. 44.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

