Brenntag AG (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Brenntag AG (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company.

BNTGY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brenntag from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Brenntag in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Brenntag in a report on Monday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Brenntag in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Brenntag from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th.

Get Brenntag alerts:

Shares of BNTGY stock opened at $12.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.15. Brenntag has a 12 month low of $6.17 and a 12 month high of $13.61. The company has a market capitalization of $10.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.04 and a beta of 1.41.

Brenntag (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter. Brenntag had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 3.82%. On average, equities analysts expect that Brenntag will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

About Brenntag

Brenntag AG, a chemical distribution company, purchases and supplies industrial and specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It also provides surfactants, emulsifiers, emollients, waxes, preservatives, silicones, complexing agents, and actives for skin and hair care, sun care, personal hygiene and body cleansing, color cosmetics, and dental and oral care applications; and value-added services.

Recommended Story: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Brenntag Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brenntag and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.