Bright Mountain Media (OTCMKTS:BMTM) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bright Mountain Media (OTCMKTS:BMTM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bright Mountain Media, Inc. owns, acquires and manages websites customized which provide users, primarily military and public safety personnel as well as veterans and retirees with information, news, products, videos and services. The company’s websites contain a number of sections which includes originally written news content, blogs, forums, career information, products and videos. Bright Mountain Media, Inc. is based in Boca Raton, FL. “

Separately, Taglich Brothers reaffirmed a speculative buy rating on shares of Bright Mountain Media in a report on Monday, August 3rd.

OTCMKTS BMTM opened at $3.25 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.48. Bright Mountain Media has a 12-month low of $0.53 and a 12-month high of $4.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Bright Mountain Media (OTCMKTS:BMTM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.00 million. Bright Mountain Media had a negative net margin of 87.79% and a negative return on equity of 14.90%. On average, research analysts expect that Bright Mountain Media will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

About Bright Mountain Media

Bright Mountain Media, Inc, owns and manages websites in the United States. The company operates websites, which provides information, news, and entertainment to military, law enforcement, first responders, and other public safety employees. It also offers video, display, mobile, and native advertisements, as well as provides focused promotion for advertisers of products and services.

