Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Price Target Raised to $50.00

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) had its price target lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Brinker International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brinker International from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Brinker International from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Brinker International from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Brinker International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $44.77.

Get Brinker International alerts:

Shares of EAT stock opened at $46.09 on Tuesday. Brinker International has a 1 year low of $7.00 and a 1 year high of $50.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.31 and its 200-day moving average is $30.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.14, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 2.54.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.47) by $0.59. Brinker International had a net margin of 0.80% and a negative return on equity of 12.07%. The company had revenue of $563.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $558.03 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Brinker International will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Charles A. Lousignont sold 3,028 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total transaction of $116,578.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,081 shares in the company, valued at $734,618.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Michaela M. Ware sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.11, for a total transaction of $49,621.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $643,268.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 85,766 shares of company stock valued at $3,765,469 in the last three months. 3.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Brinker International by 179.3% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,246,624 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $53,919,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442,160 shares during the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Brinker International in the second quarter valued at $35,651,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Brinker International by 139.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,367,530 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,821,000 after acquiring an additional 795,814 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Brinker International by 2.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,361,966 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $16,357,000 after acquiring an additional 33,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Brinker International by 344.3% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 656,854 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $15,764,000 after acquiring an additional 509,006 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.19% of the company’s stock.

About Brinker International

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 27, 2018, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,686 restaurants comprising 997 company-owned restaurants and 689 franchised restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy brand names.

See Also: Earnings Per Share (EPS) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Brinker International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brinker International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.