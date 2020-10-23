Brokerages Anticipate Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.26 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) will post $0.26 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Physicians Realty Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.27. Physicians Realty Trust posted earnings per share of $0.27 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Physicians Realty Trust will report full year earnings of $1.06 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.03 to $1.08. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.02 to $1.15. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Physicians Realty Trust.

Get Physicians Realty Trust alerts:

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. Physicians Realty Trust had a net margin of 20.55% and a return on equity of 3.42%. The company had revenue of $109.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DOC shares. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 17th. Colliers Secur. started coverage on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.92.

Physicians Realty Trust stock opened at $18.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.09 and a 200-day moving average of $17.24. Physicians Realty Trust has a one year low of $11.01 and a one year high of $20.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.81.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 2nd were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.11%. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.93%.

In other Physicians Realty Trust news, Director Albert Black, Jr. bought 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.13 per share, with a total value of $50,764.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 48,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $887,699.19. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey Theiler sold 27,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.09, for a total transaction of $492,048.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 153.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 229,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,313,000 after acquiring an additional 138,703 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 83.1% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 588,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,202,000 after acquiring an additional 266,977 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 91.7% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 246,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,429,000 after acquiring an additional 117,700 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in Physicians Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $935,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Physicians Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $230,000. 94.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Physicians Realty Trust Company Profile

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

Read More: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Physicians Realty Trust (DOC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Physicians Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Physicians Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.