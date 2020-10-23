Brokerages Anticipate Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) to Announce $2.79 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) will post earnings of $2.79 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Quest Diagnostics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.26 and the highest is $3.47. Quest Diagnostics posted earnings of $1.67 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 67.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics will report full-year earnings of $8.91 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.40 to $10.01. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $8.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.75 to $10.60. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Quest Diagnostics.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The medical research company reported $4.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.73. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 9.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.76 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DGX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $130.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Argus raised Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Friday. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $114.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Quest Diagnostics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.65.

In related news, CEO Stephen H. Rusckowski sold 291,997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $35,039,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 529,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,569,280. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 58,392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.60, for a total value of $6,458,155.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 126,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,024,411.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 385,980 shares of company stock valued at $45,733,124. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 26,880 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,077,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $490,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,149 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Windward LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 3,707 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 61.0% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 926 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DGX opened at $126.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.22. Quest Diagnostics has a 52-week low of $73.02 and a 52-week high of $131.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $114.05 and a 200 day moving average of $112.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.29.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 6th were paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 5th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.15%.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic testing information and services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

Featured Article: What is a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Quest Diagnostics (DGX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.