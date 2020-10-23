Brokerages Expect Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DFFN) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Analysts expect that Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DFFN) will announce earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Diffusion Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.05) and the lowest is ($0.06). Diffusion Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.60) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 90%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Diffusion Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.24) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.28) to ($0.19). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.23) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.26) to ($0.19). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Diffusion Pharmaceuticals.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06).

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.50 price target on shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.85 on Friday. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.21 and a 1-year high of $1.60. The company has a market cap of $54.40 million, a PE ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.92.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HCR Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $38,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $113,000. Institutional investors own 8.24% of the company’s stock.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops treatments for life-threatening medical conditions. Its lead product candidate is transcrocetinate sodium, which is in Phase III trials for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme (GBM); Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of pancreatic cancer and metastatic brain cancer; and Phase II trial for the treatment of acute stroke.

