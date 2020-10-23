Brokerages Set American Finance Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIN) Target Price at $10.00

Shares of American Finance Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIN) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.00.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of American Finance Trust in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub lowered American Finance Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut American Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ:AFIN opened at $6.15 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.15. The company has a market cap of $666.58 million, a P/E ratio of -17.56 and a beta of 1.18. American Finance Trust has a 12-month low of $4.20 and a 12-month high of $15.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Finance Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,916,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of American Finance Trust by 16.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 37,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 5,198 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of American Finance Trust by 28.4% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 306,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after acquiring an additional 67,704 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in American Finance Trust by 78.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,319,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,473,000 after purchasing an additional 578,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in American Finance Trust by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,588,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,929,000 after purchasing an additional 142,753 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.07% of the company’s stock.

American Finance Trust Company Profile

American Finance Trust, Inc (Nasdaq: AFIN) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the Nasdaq focused on acquiring and managing a diversified portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties in the U.S.

