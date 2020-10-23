Brokerages Set Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ELOX) PT at $5.80

Shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ELOX) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.80.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Eloxx Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th.

Get Eloxx Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of ELOX stock opened at $3.03 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.92. Eloxx Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.44 and a 52 week high of $8.16.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ELOX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.01.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 117,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 21,038 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 156,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 4,405 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 83.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 175,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 79,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 385,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,000 after acquiring an additional 39,109 shares during the period.

About Eloxx Pharmaceuticals

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel ribonucleic acid modulating drug candidates for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare premature stop codon diseases. Its lead investigational drug product candidate is ELX-02, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial that focuses on the treatment of cystic fibrosis and nephropathic cystinosis patients with diagnosed nonsense mutations.

Featured Story: Recession

Receive News & Ratings for Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eloxx Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.