Brokerages Set Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) Price Target at $13.50

Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.25.

EURN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Euronav in a report on Thursday, October 8th. BTIG Research lowered Euronav from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Euronav from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EURN. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Euronav by 504.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,505,351 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $52,911,000 after purchasing an additional 5,429,104 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its stake in Euronav by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 3,400,827 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $27,717,000 after purchasing an additional 770,793 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Euronav by 1,327.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 465,092 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,790,000 after buying an additional 432,499 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Euronav in the second quarter worth approximately $1,448,000. Finally, Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Euronav by 84.2% during the second quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 311,643 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,540,000 after buying an additional 142,468 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EURN opened at $8.21 on Tuesday. Euronav has a 1-year low of $7.85 and a 1-year high of $13.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.52.

Euronav (NYSE:EURN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The shipping company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.05. Euronav had a net margin of 45.05% and a return on equity of 25.14%. The firm had revenue of $404.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $395.91 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Euronav will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

About Euronav

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the shipping and storage of crude oil worldwide. The company also offers floating, storage, and offloading (FSO) services. As of April 15, 2020, it owned and operated a fleet of 2 V-Plus vessels, 42 VLCCs, 26 Suezmaxes, and 2 FSO vessels. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Antwerp, Belgium.

