Brokerages Set MagnaChip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX) Target Price at $15.88

MagnaChip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.88.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on MagnaChip Semiconductor from $13.40 to $13.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Vertical Group started coverage on shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor in a report on Friday, September 25th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Vertical Research started coverage on MagnaChip Semiconductor in a research note on Friday, September 25th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded MagnaChip Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th.

Shares of NYSE MX opened at $13.89 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.77. The company has a market capitalization of $488.37 million, a P/E ratio of 30.20 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.15, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.48. MagnaChip Semiconductor has a 1 year low of $6.30 and a 1 year high of $16.06.

MagnaChip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $118.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.70 million. MagnaChip Semiconductor had a negative return on equity of 251.86% and a net margin of 3.65%. As a group, research analysts expect that MagnaChip Semiconductor will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Brigade Leveraged Capital Stru sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.45, for a total transaction of $2,167,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 762,000 shares of company stock valued at $10,809,250 over the last three months. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor during the second quarter worth $28,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor by 3,954.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,054 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 3,954 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor by 139.7% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,674 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in MagnaChip Semiconductor by 60.0% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,352 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,007 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.64% of the company’s stock.

About MagnaChip Semiconductor

MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, Internet of Things, consumer, industrial, and automotive applications. The company operates through two segments, Foundry Services Group and Standard Products Group.

