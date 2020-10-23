Brokerages Set MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA) PT at $3.25

Shares of MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.25.

A number of research firms have commented on MFA. ValuEngine raised MFA Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. JMP Securities raised MFA Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $3.50 target price for the company in a report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut MFA Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st.

Shares of NYSE MFA opened at $2.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.39. MFA Financial has a 1-year low of $0.32 and a 1-year high of $8.09. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 1.48.

MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.04). MFA Financial had a positive return on equity of 10.72% and a negative net margin of 116.56%. On average, research analysts expect that MFA Financial will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. MFA Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.97%.

In other news, VP Bryan Wulfsohn purchased 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.69 per share, for a total transaction of $100,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 171,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $460,939.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in MFA Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in MFA Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in MFA Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in MFA Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in MFA Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.13% of the company’s stock.

MFA Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage assets, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS), agency MBS, and credit risk transfer securities; residential whole loans, including purchased performing loans, purchased credit impaired, and non-performing loans; and mortgage servicing rights related assets.

