Brokerages Set Pfenex Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PFNX) Target Price at $13.67

Shares of Pfenex Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PFNX) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.67.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PFNX. William Blair downgraded shares of Pfenex from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Truist Financial cut Pfenex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. JMP Securities downgraded Pfenex from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut Pfenex from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Pfenex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th.

Get Pfenex alerts:

Pfenex stock opened at $12.75 on Tuesday. Pfenex has a 52-week low of $5.26 and a 52-week high of $14.00.

Pfenex (NYSEAMERICAN:PFNX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $0.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 million.

In related news, major shareholder Weiss Asset Management Lp sold 100,000 shares of Pfenex stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.74, for a total value of $1,274,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PFNX. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Pfenex by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,036,976 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,359,000 after purchasing an additional 326,783 shares in the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pfenex by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 2,348,799 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $19,612,000 after acquiring an additional 9,128 shares during the period. RK Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pfenex by 72.8% during the 2nd quarter. RK Capital Management LLC now owns 1,121,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,368,000 after acquiring an additional 472,792 shares in the last quarter. Telemark Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pfenex by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. Telemark Asset Management LLC now owns 1,000,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,350,000 after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Pfenex by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 578,707 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,104,000 after acquiring an additional 3,686 shares during the period.

About Pfenex

Pfenex Inc, a clinical-stage development and licensing biotechnology company, focuses on developing protein therapies for unmet patient needs. Its lead product candidates include PF708, a therapeutic equivalent drug candidate to Forteo (teriparatide) for the treatment of osteoporosis; and novel anthrax vaccine candidates, such as Px563L and RPA563 that have completed Phase Ia clinical study.

Read More: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Pfenex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfenex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.