Brokers Issue Forecasts for AutoNation, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:AN)

AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) – Investment analysts at Northcoast Research raised their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of AutoNation in a report issued on Thursday, October 22nd. Northcoast Research analyst J. Healy now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $6.50 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $5.99. Northcoast Research has a “Neutral” rating on the stock.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.73. AutoNation had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The company had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AN. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of AutoNation from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AutoNation from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $53.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, July 24th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of AutoNation in a report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of AutoNation from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AutoNation has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.29.

Shares of NYSE AN opened at $62.36 on Friday. AutoNation has a 52-week low of $20.59 and a 52-week high of $69.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $56.97 and a 200-day moving average of $46.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of 18.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

In other AutoNation news, EVP Marc G. Cannon sold 3,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $232,128.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $912,392. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael J. Jackson sold 90,819 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.97, for a total transaction of $4,992,320.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 282,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,542,932.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 113,429 shares of company stock worth $6,279,550 in the last quarter. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AutoNation in the 2nd quarter valued at about $612,504,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of AutoNation by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,771,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,560,000 after purchasing an additional 98,414 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of AutoNation by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,536,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,118,000 after purchasing an additional 8,112 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AutoNation by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,282,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,706,000 after purchasing an additional 202,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd raised its stake in shares of AutoNation by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,238,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,528,000 after purchasing an additional 18,016 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.06% of the company’s stock.

AutoNation Company Profile

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

