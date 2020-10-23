Brokers Offer Predictions for Albertsons Companies Inc’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:ACI)

Albertsons Companies Inc (NYSE:ACI) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer increased their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Albertsons Companies in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 20th. Oppenheimer analyst R. Parikh now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.80 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.19. Oppenheimer currently has a “Buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays started coverage on Albertsons Companies in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Northcoast Research started coverage on Albertsons Companies in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Tigress Financial began coverage on Albertsons Companies in a research note on Friday, September 25th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Albertsons Companies in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Albertsons Companies in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Albertsons Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.39.

Shares of ACI stock opened at $14.60 on Friday. Albertsons Companies has a 1-year low of $12.91 and a 1-year high of $16.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.10.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $15.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 26th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 23rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%.

In other Albertsons Companies news, CEO Vivek Sankaran purchased 25,000 shares of Albertsons Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.74 per share, with a total value of $368,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven A. Davis purchased 7,100 shares of Albertsons Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.17 per share, with a total value of $107,707.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 94,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,440,740.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACI. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in Albertsons Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $67,180,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Albertsons Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $24,662,000. Blackstone Group Inc acquired a new position in Albertsons Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $22,078,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Albertsons Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $19,547,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Albertsons Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $11,902,000. 41.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Albertsons Companies Company Profile

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. Its food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 29, 2020, the company operated 2,252 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Jewel-Osco, Shaw's, Acme, Tom Thumb, Randalls, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Pavilions, Star Market, Carrs, and Haggen; and 1,726 pharmacies, 1,290 in-store branded coffee shops, and 402 adjacent fuel centers.

