Brokers Offer Predictions for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:CMG)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) – Analysts at KeyCorp upped their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 21st. KeyCorp analyst E. Gonzalez now expects that the restaurant operator will earn $10.99 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $10.95. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $1,475.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill’s Q4 2020 earnings at $3.77 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $6.02 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $6.31 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $27.66 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on CMG. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,200.00 to $1,325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $1,514.00 price objective (up previously from $1,450.00) on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $850.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,040.00 to $1,115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,286.00 to $1,253.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,259.89.

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $1,300.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $36.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1,282.89 and its 200 day moving average is $1,093.57. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a twelve month low of $415.00 and a twelve month high of $1,384.46.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The restaurant operator reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 17.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.82 earnings per share.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 33 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 90.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 38 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,491 restaurants, including 2,452 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 37 Chipotle restaurants internationally, and two non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

