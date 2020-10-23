Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Hold

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. DA Davidson restated a buy rating on shares of Brookline Bancorp in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Raymond James restated a buy rating on shares of Brookline Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Brookline Bancorp from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brookline Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $9.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $9.88.

BRKL stock opened at $9.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.69. Brookline Bancorp has a 12-month low of $8.13 and a 12-month high of $16.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company has a market cap of $778.14 million, a PE ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 0.73.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $70.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.84 million. Brookline Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.03% and a net margin of 12.65%. Equities analysts forecast that Brookline Bancorp will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Brookline Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 354.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,894 shares of the bank’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 6,938 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brookline Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $101,000. Connable Office Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brookline Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookline Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $120,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

Brookline Bancorp Company Profile

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Brookline Bank, Bank Rhode Island, First Ipswich Bank, and Brookline Securities Corp that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include non-interest-bearing demand checking accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts.

