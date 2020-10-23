Brooks Macdonald Group plc (LON:BRK) Insider Buys £18,802.50 in Stock

Brooks Macdonald Group plc (LON:BRK) insider Caroline Connellan bought 1,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,635 ($21.36) per share, for a total transaction of £18,802.50 ($24,565.59).

Caroline Connellan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 16th, Caroline Connellan sold 2,497 shares of Brooks Macdonald Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,573 ($20.55), for a total value of £39,277.81 ($51,316.71).

Shares of LON:BRK opened at GBX 1,650 ($21.56) on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,669.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,601.13. The firm has a market cap of $268.18 million and a P/E ratio of 38.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.42, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.69. Brooks Macdonald Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 1,255.45 ($16.40) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,350 ($30.70).

Brooks Macdonald Group (LON:BRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 17th. The company reported GBX 123.70 ($1.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of GBX 119.90 ($1.57) by GBX 3.80 ($0.05).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 24th will be issued a GBX 32 ($0.42) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 24th. This represents a yield of 1.83%. This is a positive change from Brooks Macdonald Group’s previous dividend of $21.00. Brooks Macdonald Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 122.97%.

BRK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Brooks Macdonald Group in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Brooks Macdonald Group in a research report on Thursday, July 16th.

About Brooks Macdonald Group

Brooks Macdonald Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of investment and wealth management services to private clients, pension funds, charities, professional intermediaries, and trustees in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Investment Management, Financial Planning, and International segments.

