Brunswick (NYSE:BC) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

BC has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Brunswick in a report on Thursday, September 10th. B. Riley increased their price target on Brunswick from $88.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Brunswick from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, CL King increased their price target on Brunswick from $52.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.73.

NYSE:BC opened at $62.52 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $61.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.77. Brunswick has a 52-week low of $25.22 and a 52-week high of $73.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -250.08 and a beta of 2.02.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.54. Brunswick had a positive return on equity of 23.56% and a negative net margin of 0.84%. The firm had revenue of $987.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $801.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Brunswick will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Brunswick news, VP Randall S. Altman sold 3,746 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.06, for a total transaction of $243,714.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $846,495.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cantillon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brunswick by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,157,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,107,000 after buying an additional 395,640 shares during the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brunswick by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,708,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,445,000 after buying an additional 259,143 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brunswick by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,553,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,422,000 after buying an additional 367,325 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brunswick by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,471,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,162,000 after buying an additional 109,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brunswick by 42.2% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,114,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,348,000 after buying an additional 330,860 shares during the last quarter.

Brunswick Company Profile

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. The company's Marine Engine segment offers outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engine and propulsion systems; marine electronics and control integration systems, steering systems, instruments, controls, propellers, trolling motors, fuel systems, electrical systems, service parts, and lubricants; and integrated propulsion systems to the recreational and commercial marine markets, as well as parts and accessories.

