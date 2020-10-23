Bureau Veritas (OTCMKTS:BVRDF) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bureau Veritas (OTCMKTS:BVRDF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bureau Veritas SA provides conformity assessment and certification services. The Company offers a range of services, including asset management, certification, classification services, consulting, inspections and audits, testing and analysis, and training. “

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. HSBC upgraded shares of Bureau Veritas from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Bureau Veritas in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Bureau Veritas from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Bureau Veritas in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of Bureau Veritas in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bureau Veritas has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.00.

OTCMKTS:BVRDF opened at $22.88 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $10.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.77. Bureau Veritas has a 12-month low of $16.91 and a 12-month high of $28.46.

Bureau Veritas Company Profile

Bureau Veritas SA provides testing, inspection, and certification services in the areas of quality, health and safety, environmental protection, efficiency, and social responsibility. It operates through six segments: Marine & Offshore; Agri-Food & Commodities; Industry; Buildings & Infrastructure; Certification; and Consumer Products.

