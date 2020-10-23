C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Shares Purchased by Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 72.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,958 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,201 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $2,959,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 93.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,057,529 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $70,009,000 after buying an additional 509,930 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,202,429 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $609,201,000 after purchasing an additional 490,115 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 45.0% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,448,575 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $113,337,000 after purchasing an additional 449,509 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 44.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,282,552 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $101,398,000 after purchasing an additional 393,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,601,186 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $126,591,000 after buying an additional 217,580 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHRW stock opened at $99.58 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $101.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.83. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.94 and a 12 month high of $106.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.03, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.52. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 28.22% and a net margin of 3.10%. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is 48.69%.

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Chris Obrien sold 31,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.41, for a total value of $2,976,696.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ben G. Campbell sold 2,677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.69, for a total value of $250,808.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,412 shares in the company, valued at $3,224,060.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,376 shares of company stock valued at $3,276,535 in the last quarter. 1.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CHRW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research cut shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $65.00 to $79.00 in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $95.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.75.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, a third party logistics company, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding segments. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier or freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

