Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) Shares Sold by Bartlett & Co. LLC

Bartlett & Co. LLC decreased its position in Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,560 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 1,510 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas were worth $114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 54.9% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,516 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Cabot Oil & Gas by 1.0% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 59,302 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its position in Cabot Oil & Gas by 6.9% during the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 12,308 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Cabot Oil & Gas by 2.5% during the third quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 39,427 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mengis Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Cabot Oil & Gas by 1.1% during the second quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 141,442 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551 shares during the last quarter. 93.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, General Counsel George Kevin Cunningham sold 54,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.71, for a total transaction of $1,014,643.30. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 52,491 shares in the company, valued at $982,106.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Cabot Oil & Gas from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Tudor Pickering raised Cabot Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Northland Securities started coverage on Cabot Oil & Gas in a research report on Monday, September 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho started coverage on Cabot Oil & Gas in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Cabot Oil & Gas from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.61.

NYSE COG opened at $20.17 on Friday. Cabot Oil & Gas Co. has a twelve month low of $13.06 and a twelve month high of $22.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a PE ratio of 25.21 and a beta of 0.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.99.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. Cabot Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 19.98%. The firm had revenue of $332.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.59 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cabot Oil & Gas Co. will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets oil and gas properties in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 173,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

