Cadence Design Systems’ (CDNS) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Bank of America

Bank of America reiterated their buy rating on shares of Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) in a report published on Tuesday, AR Network reports. Bank of America currently has a $130.00 price target on the software maker’s stock.

CDNS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $86.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a hold rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $91.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $110.09.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CDNS opened at $109.32 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $106.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.54. Cadence Design Systems has a 52 week low of $51.39 and a 52 week high of $118.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.39, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The software maker reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.09. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 42.68% and a return on equity of 49.56%. The company had revenue of $667.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $642.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. Cadence Design Systems’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO John M. Wall sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.26, for a total transaction of $1,563,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 185,946 shares in the company, valued at $19,386,729.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Aneel Zaman sold 26,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.43, for a total transaction of $2,845,820.70. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 184,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,816,000.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 191,569 shares of company stock valued at $21,184,667 over the last 90 days. 2.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 315,004 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $20,803,000 after purchasing an additional 54,438 shares during the period. Howard Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,430 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 412.3% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 56,571 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,429,000 after purchasing an additional 45,529 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 67,040 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,433,000 after purchasing an additional 8,325 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 62.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,418 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,959,000 after purchasing an additional 7,841 shares during the period. 86.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

See Also: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.