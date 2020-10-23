Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) Price Target Raised to $126.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) had its target price lifted by Needham & Company LLC from $115.00 to $126.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued a hold rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Bank of America reissued a buy rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $91.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $110.09.

Shares of NASDAQ CDNS opened at $109.32 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $106.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.10. Cadence Design Systems has a 12-month low of $51.39 and a 12-month high of $118.22.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The software maker reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.09. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 42.68% and a return on equity of 49.56%. The company had revenue of $667.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $642.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Aneel Zaman sold 26,490 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.43, for a total transaction of $2,845,820.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 184,455 shares in the company, valued at $19,816,000.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas P. Beckley sold 23,806 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $2,618,660.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 269,216 shares in the company, valued at $29,613,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 191,569 shares of company stock worth $21,184,667. Insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.11% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

