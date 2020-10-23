Calix (NYSE:CALX) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Calix (NYSE:CALX) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $25.00 price objective on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Calix is a global leader in access innovation. Its Unified Access portfolio of broadband communications access systems and software enables communications service providers worldwide to transform their networks and become the broadband provider of choice to their subscribers. “

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Northland Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $22.00 target price (up previously from $16.00) on shares of Calix in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Calix from $14.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Calix from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Calix in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $25.64.

CALX opened at $25.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 183.57 and a beta of 1.55. Calix has a fifty-two week low of $5.61 and a fifty-two week high of $27.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.60.

Calix (NYSE:CALX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $150.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.44 million. Calix had a negative net margin of 3.08% and a positive return on equity of 1.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Calix will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Donald J. Listwin acquired 22,955 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.98 per share, for a total transaction of $458,640.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Calix in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,668,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Calix by 6.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,014,726 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,184,000 after acquiring an additional 56,991 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Calix in the second quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Calix by 73.4% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 210,115 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,117,000 after buying an additional 88,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Calix by 1.1% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 177,475 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,256,000 after buying an additional 1,888 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.65% of the company’s stock.

About Calix

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, and systems and services required to deliver the unified access network in the United States, the Middle East, Canada, Europe, the Caribbean, and internationally. The company's cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable communication service providers (CSPs) to provide a range of services, such as basic voice and data, and advanced broadband services.

