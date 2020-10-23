Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. Acquires 876 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 169,383 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for approximately 1.8% of Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $14,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Lake Point Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 159.0% during the 1st quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. 73.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 10,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total value of $861,643.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 18,876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.55, for a total transaction of $1,539,337.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 99,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,125,560.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 280,529 shares of company stock worth $22,761,633. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on MRK shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $91.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Merck & Co., Inc. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.08.

NYSE:MRK opened at $79.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $200.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $82.51 and its 200-day moving average is $80.53. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.25 and a 1-year high of $92.64.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.23. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 22.20% and a return on equity of 52.94%. The business had revenue of $10.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 47.01%.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

