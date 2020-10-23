Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. Has $26.88 Million Stock Holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 134,433 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the period. Visa comprises 3.4% of Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $26,883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Emerald Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 2,428 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. BEAM Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 2.0% in the second quarter. BEAM Asset Management LLC now owns 2,654 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,023 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Trellis Advisors LLC lifted its position in Visa by 2.2% during the second quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC now owns 2,419 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Visa by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 9,459 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,827,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $1,365,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 130,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,367,550. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 45,036 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $9,637,704.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 230,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,402,114. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 118,122 shares of company stock worth $24,748,541. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:V opened at $197.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $202.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $192.84. The company has a market capitalization of $384.57 billion, a PE ratio of 37.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.91. Visa Inc has a 1-year low of $133.93 and a 1-year high of $217.35.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. Visa had a net margin of 51.37% and a return on equity of 40.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Visa Inc will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Visa from $227.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Visa from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $204.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.62.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

Recommended Story: What is the LIBOR?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.