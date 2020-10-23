Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. Has $4.50 Million Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,235 shares of the company’s stock after selling 219 shares during the period. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $4,501,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 21,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,037,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp now owns 4,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Reik & CO. LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Reik & CO. LLC now owns 17,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,493,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% during the second quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 13,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,922,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delta Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.0% during the second quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 7,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. 67.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of JNJ opened at $145.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $381.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.81, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $109.16 and a one year high of $157.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $147.73 and a 200 day moving average of $147.05.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.22. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.10% and a net margin of 21.01%. The business had revenue of $21.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.12 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be given a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 23rd. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 46.54%.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 16,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.52, for a total value of $2,473,974.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 66,658 shares in the company, valued at $10,233,336.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Ashley Mcevoy sold 29,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.47, for a total value of $4,276,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,197,444.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on JNJ shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Independent Research raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $161.00 to $164.00 in a report on Monday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Johnson & Johnson presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.93.

