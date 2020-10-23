Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. Sells 50 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. cut its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,792 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $2,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FB. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Facebook by 42.6% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 82,420 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $18,715,000 after acquiring an additional 24,635 shares in the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 223.4% in the second quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 256,493 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $58,242,000 after purchasing an additional 177,179 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Facebook by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,764 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC grew its holdings in Facebook by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 41,396 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $10,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Facebook by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,596 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. 65.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ FB opened at $278.12 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $265.58 and a 200-day moving average of $237.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $792.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.29. Facebook, Inc. has a 52 week low of $137.10 and a 52 week high of $304.67.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $18.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.29 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 22.90% and a net margin of 31.29%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CTO Michael Todd Schroepfer sold 112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.09, for a total transaction of $29,354.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 498,238 shares in the company, valued at $130,583,197.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.76, for a total transaction of $45,543.44. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $450,269.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,255 shares of company stock valued at $9,484,634 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. BofA Securities boosted their price objective on Facebook from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 target price (up previously from $245.00) on shares of Facebook in a report on Friday, July 31st. Citigroup boosted their price target on Facebook from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $283.50.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

