Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. Sells 8 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,627 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 8 shares during the period. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 33 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, Watson Rebecca purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. 33.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

GOOGL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,643.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. KeyCorp began coverage on Alphabet in a report on Monday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1,955.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. MKM Partners upped their price target on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,550.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,686.58.

GOOGL opened at $1,606.66 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1,510.50 and a 200 day moving average of $1,446.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,008.87 and a 12 month high of $1,726.10. The firm has a market cap of $1,092.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. The firm had revenue of $31.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.58 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 18.99%. On average, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 44.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Featured Story: What is the Beige Book?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.